Farm bodies demand removal of WFI chief

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, May 10

The Bhartiya Kisan Union-Lakhowal (BKU) and BKU (Ekta-Ugrahan) have expressed their solidarity with the wrestlers’ ongoing agitation at Delhi. The farmer bodies have demanded the dismissal of Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh for the alleged sexual harassment of women wrestlers.

Addressing a state committee meeting of the BKU here today, general secretary Harinder Singh Lakhowal said even when Sharan was facing serious allegations of sexual exploitation of women wrestlers, the police had only now registered an FIR against him, without any further action.

He said the police should have arrested him by now for his interrogation and for the progress of a speedy trial for the heinous offence he had allegedly committed against the women wrestlers.

The meeting also condemned the BJP-led Central Government for allegedly protecting the culprit, who was an MP and their party member.

It was also agreed that the repression of the protest at Delhi was taking place at the behest of the Centre.

Lakhowal said the state committee members of the BKU unanimously demanded that the WFI president be expelled from his position as well as his party, removed as MP for alleged sexual misconduct and a thorough investigation done into his criminal act.

The BKU also expressed solidarity with the state’s farmers who had suffered heavy losses due to damage to the wheat crop because of untimely rains.

The farm leaders alleged that the government had failed to make the payment of promised compensation for the financial loss incurred by farmers.

They called upon the state government to expedite the process of payment for the purchased wheat crop as a majority of farmers were yet to receive payments for their produce.

BKU (Ekta-Ugrahan) to hold protest on May 13

BKU (Ekta-Ugrahan) has also announced its support to the agitation by wrestlers by holding a dharna at the district headquarters here on May 13. The district general secretary Sudagar Singh Ghudani said the BKU would lead a protest by farmers and also burn an effigy of the government, demanding the immediate arrest of Brij Bhushan.