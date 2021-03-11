Farm fires on rise, air quality dips to 'poor' in dist

From nine fire incidents in first 20 days of April, Thursday reported season’s highest daily count of 38

Farm fires on rise, air quality dips to 'poor' in dist

A field after stubble burning at Manakpur village in Ludhiana on Thursday. Himanshu Mahajan

Tribune News Service

Nitin Jain

Ludhiana, April 28

The fire is raging in the fields of Ludhiana. This seems apt to describe the current situation of stubble burning, which has gone up 12 times in the past week, the official figures have confirmed.

From only nine in the first 20 days of the current wheat harvesting season, commonly known as rabi, till April 20, the farm fire incidents in the district have touched 107 on April 28 with Thursday recording the season’s highest daily count of 38 cases of crop residue burning, followed by 37 reported on Wednesday, the data compiled by the Punjab Remote Sensing Centre (PRSC) in Ludhiana has revealed.

What experts suggest

  • Sensitive groups should wear a mask outdoors.
  • Close your windows to avoid dirty outdoor air.
  • Run an air purifier.
  • Members of sensitive groups may experience health effects. Active children and adults, especially with respiratory problems, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor exertion.

This has started causing smog in the district, leaving the air quality “very poor” and “poor” on a day-to-day basis, leading to serious breathing problems to the residents, especially those suffering from bronchitis and heart ailments.

While all 968 villages covered under 941 panchayats and 367 primary agriculture cooperative societies (PACS) in Ludhiana district had in September last during the paddy harvesting kharif season resolved not to let anyone burn crop residue in their respective jurisdictions, no such initiative was reported in the district this time.

We have been creating awareness and educating the peasants on shunning the practice of stubble burning. Special camps and outreach drives are underway to check the menace. —Surabhi Malik, Deputy commissioner

The ground situation of stubble burning also belies the claims of the district administration that “massive awareness and education, besides enforcement drive, is on to check farm fires”.

However, all such claims went up in the smoke following the recent spurt in the incidence of farm fires.

However, Ludhiana remained better than 12 other districts when it comes to farm fires in the state. While Sangrur topped the state with maximum of 357 crop residue burning incidents so far, Ferozepur stood second with 327, Mansa third with 252, Bathinda fourth with 242, Fazilka fifth with 214, Moga sixth with 188, Patiala and Tarn Taran seventh with with 146 farm fires each, Kapurthala eighth with 145, Hoshiarpur ninth with 133, Gurdaspur 10th with 123, Jalandhar 11th with 114 and Ludhiana ranked 12th with 107 fire events recorded in the first four weeks of the current rabi season.

With only nine stubble-burning cases reported in Ludhiana till April 20, rest 98 farm fires were recorded in the district in the past week. While April 21 saw no fire event, one farm fire was reported on April 22, two on April 23, eight on April 24, three on April 25, nine on April 26, 37 on April 27 and season’s highest so far 38 crop residue burning cases were captured in Ludhiana on April 28.

This has left Ludhiana, the second most-polluted city in Punjab, on Thursday with air quality index (AQI) level touching 143, which falls under the “poor” category, which was considered “unhealthy for sensitive groups”. With PM2.5 remaining the main pollutant, PM2.5 concentration in Ludhiana air is currently 9.3 times above the World Health Organisation’s annual air quality guideline value,” the experts monitoring the AQI said.

Among 10 most-polluted cities in the state, Patiala remained the worst-hit with AQI 149, followed by Jalandhar and Khem Karan with AQI 134, Amritsar, Mauli and Haripur 130, Malaut 123, Abohar 121 and Pathankot 119.

“While the poor air quality causes breathing discomfort to most people on prolonged exposure, the very poor AQI leads to respiratory illness,” opined an expert Dr Ranjana Agrawal.

