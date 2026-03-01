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Home / Ludhiana / Farm unions burn effigies of PM, Shah over trade deal

Farm unions burn effigies of PM, Shah over trade deal

Farmers also complain about poor condition of Rahon Road

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Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 01:24 AM Mar 15, 2026 IST
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Farmers burn effigies during a protest in Ludhiana. Himanshu Mahajan
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Various farm unions on Saturday held a protest against Union Home Minister Amit Shah and state government over their pending demands. Union members also burnt effigies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Amit Shah at the Ladhowal Toll Plaza.

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Union leaders alleged that BJP always worked against the interests of farmers and today’s protest was held to show Amit Shah that Punjab would never support the BJP. They warned the Centre to cancel the India-US trade deal, else the farmers would intensify their agitation.

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The union leaders also blamed three major local and administrative failures for the protests. They said the dam, built in Sasrali village in the Sahnewal constituency, was proving to be a white elephant. It was inaugurated with great fanfare by the minister and the Deputy Commissioner himself. However, the reality was that tenders were not issued so far. The dam work was stalled due to lack of tenders, disrupting crop irrigation and water management.

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The farmers had also complained about the poor condition of Rahon Road. They said demand letters were submitted to officials and protests were held but the road construction was yet to begin.

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