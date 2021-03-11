Farmer bodies hold protests against erratic power supply

Our Correspondent

Mandi Ahmedgarh/Payal, April 28

Upset over inadequate and erratic power supply in the region, activists of various organisations of farmers protested against the alleged apathy of the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited authorities towards demands of residents in general and paddy cultivators in particular.

While farmers of the Dehlon block organised a dharna at the PSPCL office at Pohir, those from the Payal subdivision blocked the vehicular traffic on the Khanna-Malerkotla road near

the power grid at Jarag villag near here.

The protesters, led by Bhartiya Kisan Union (Ekta Ugrahan) leader Saudagar Singh Ghudani and All India Kisan Sabha office-bearer Baldev Singh Latala, alleged that residents and farmers were not getting regular power supply, due to which their daily routine had been disturbed. Failure of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government, led by Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann, in keeping the promise of providing adequate power was hampering irrigation of fields and preparation for transplantation of paddy.

Besides the traditional paddy crop, farmers also grow vegetables, fodder and maize in Malwa.

Ghudani and Latala alleged that farmers had been facing problems of erratic power supply for many decades. “Despite approaching the PSPCL authorities on numerous occasions, our requests for regular power supply have fallen on the deaf ears,” Ghudani said.

Former councillor Deepak Sharma alleged that people of rural and urban areas, including farmers, workers and traders, were equally harassed as the government had failed to ensure uninterrupted power supply.

Senior Executive Engineer Amandeep Singh Khangura claimed that the situation of power

supply had worsened due to the failure of a number

of units of thermal plants and efforts were being made to ensure zero tolerance in breakdown at the local level.