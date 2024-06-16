Farmer booked for casteist remarks against Dalit former sarpanch

Our Correspondent

Raikot, June 15

The Ludhiana (Rural) police have initiated probe into an incident in which a farmer of Burj Hari Singh village had allegedly used casteist remarks against a now former sarpanch of the same village about a year ago.

Raikot DSP Rachhpal Singh Dhindsa has been deputed to probe the case registered under sections 3,4 of SC and ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act against Hari Singh of Burj Hari Singh on the basis of a complaint made by the erstwhile sarpanch Bhupinder Kaur before SSP Ludhiana (Rural) on July 13, 2023. The incident had reportedly occurred during cleaning of the village pond on June 26, 2023.

Bhupinder Kaur had alleged Hari Singh had hurled casteist slurs at her during a public discussion over a land dispute. She had later lodged a written complaint at the office

of the SSP Ludhiana (Rural) on July 13, 2023. It was after receiving approval from SSP Navneet Singh Bains that the Raikot Sadar police registered an FIR against Hari Singh on Friday.

DSP Rachhpal Singh Dhindsa said further action would be taken after verifying the sequence of events leading to the incident and allegations levelled by the complainant.

