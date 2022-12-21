‘Farmer FIRST programme’ helping rural women become financially independent

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, December 20

Rural women are venturing into and strengthening entrepreneurial activities through the group-based approach. Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (GADVASU) is helping farm women under the Farmer FIRST (Farm, Innovations, Resources, Science and Technology) programme to become financially independent through the approach.

Project team members Dr Pragya Bhadauria, Dr Rekha Chawla and Dr Navkiran Kaur are organising camps in villages in this regard.

Dr Pragya explained how women farmers could benefit from the approach. She emphasised to take any livestock-based enterprise such as processing of milk into value-added products, silage making, backyard farming, vermin-composting, cow waste-based activities, etc., to begin with a group activity on the mutual consensus of rural women.

Dr Rekha created awareness about various milk adulterants and demonstrated how to detect common adulterants such as starch and sugar in a milk sample. She emphasised on entrepreneurial opportunities and profits that women farmers can make from preparing various milk products at less processing costs and higher nutritional value. Milk adulteration kits were also distributed among beneficiary farmers to enable them to perform milk testing on their own.

A review of the performance of poultry birds was also done by Dr Pragya in the Dhaner village.