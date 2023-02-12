Farmer producer organisations need of hour: Agriculture experts

Tribune News Service

Manav Mander

Ludhiana, February 11

Transformation from ‘agriculture’ to ‘agribusiness’ has the potential to provide effective solutions to problems faced by modern day agriculture. There is a pertinent need on part of farmers to move beyond mere production activities and find ways to establish market linkages.

Concept of farmer producer organisations (FPO) has emerged as a promising solution which can help farmer to move towards the next level.

“Agribusiness encompasses diverse activities such as purchase of agri-inputs, production, processing and reaching out to customers with finished products. Nowadays, an agripreneur has to compete with not only with fellow producers but also with big companies and multinational corporations. Usually a single farmer is devoid of resources and capability to effectively compete in the given scenario,” said Dr Tejinder Singh Riar, Additional Director of Communication, Punjab Agricultural University (PAU).

Lack of scale not only affects the purchase and production efficiency but also undermines the ability to undertake low cost processing, brand building and wide spread distribution operations. Therefore, there is an urgent need to aggregate the resources and efforts for operating agribusiness. Aggregated strength of farmers can be instrumental in facilitating the smooth conduct of the business. Concept of FPO has emerged as a promising solution in the given context.

Dr Riar said to grasp the basics of FPO, it is important to understand the concept of producer organisation (PO). A producer organisation (PO) is a legal entity formed by primary producers, viz. farmers, milk producers, fishermen, weavers, rural artisans, craftsmen. It can take be created in a number of ways such as a producer company, a cooperative society or any other stipulated legal form.

Dr Khushdeep Dharni from School of Business Studies, PAU, said “Small producers do not have the required scale of operations individually to get the benefit of economies of scale. On account of a long chain of intermediaries that connects the producers with the markets the producers receive only a small part of the value that the ultimate consumer pays. By joining hands, the primary producers can avail the benefit of economies of scale. Economies of scale lead to better bargaining power,” he said.

A PO can be promoted by any individual or institution. With the noble objective of socioeconomic development and prosperity of producers, individual persons or any institution may promote a producer organisation using their own resources.

Salient features