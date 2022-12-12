Farmer shoots himself dead

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, December 11

A farmer allegedly shot himself dead with his licensed revolver at his residence on the Peerkhana road in Khanna here this morning.

The reason behind him taking the extreme step was not known yet. He did not leave behind any suicide note. The deceased has been identified as Harvinder Singh (42).

According to information, Harvinder was into farming and dairy business. When he woke up this morning, he went into the room where he used to offer morning prayer. He killed himself by shooting at his temple.

After listening to the sound of gunshot, his family members rushed to the spot and found Harvinder lying dead on the bed. Even his licensed weapon was also lying on the bed.

SHO Khanna City-2 Inspector Vinod Kumar said suspecting no foul play so far, inquest proceedings under Section 174 of the CrPc had been initiated. Further probe was on in the case.

Reason not known yet, say police

The reason behind him taking the extreme step was not known yet. He did not leave behind any suicide note. The deceased has been identified as Harvinder Singh (42).