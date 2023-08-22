Farmer suicide: Protest outside MLA’s residence, effigy burnt

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, August 21

In an alleged suicide case of Sukhvinder Singh, a farmer, members of a farmer union today held a protest outside the house of MLA Gurpreet Gogi at Ghumar Mandi. Protesters burnt the effigy of the state government and levelled allegations on Gogi for siding with the accused booked in abetment to suicide case.

Notably, after the registration of abetment to suicide case against Ashwani Jain, his father Devraj Jain and one Rajesh Jain of Rishi Nagar on August 11 for abetment of suicide, farmers have started an indefinite protest outside the CP office on Ferozepur road .

They have even pitched tents and made arrangement of langar for the protesters. They said they would not lift protest until justice is delivered the deceased.

On the other side, traders alleged that fake and frivolous FIR was registered by the police and no facts were verified before registering a case.

Farmers alleged that the suicide note of Sukhvinder named three individuals, whom the police have not arrested yet. They warned that they would intensify protest in the coming days. They also asked MLA Gogi to not support the accused booked in the case.

