Farmer union to stage protest over ‘exploitation’ of tillers by pvt traders

Kuldip Bhatia

Ludhiana, July 3

Irked over the exploitation of tillers at the hands of private traders in mandis and the failure of the government to ensure the purchase of moong and maize crops at a minimum support price (MSP), the Sanyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) will lead a demonstration of farmers across the state on July 6. The agitators would set effigies of the AAP-led state government and the Central Government alight to voice their discontent.

Divulging details of their plans following a meeting of the Punjab chapter of the union on Monday, BKU-(Lakhowal) general secretary Harinder Singh Lakhowal said, “Farmers would be protesting at the offices of market committees in Amritsar, Kapurthala, Jalandhar, Jagraon, Nawanshahr and Hoshiarpur, where the cultivators would press their demand for the payment of a difference in the MSP and the price at which their crops were purchased.

Earlier, leaders Kuldeeep Singh Bazeedpur, Manjit Singh Dhaner and Balwinder Singh Raju had called out the Bhagwant Mann-led Punjab Government for ‘betraying’ the farmers and not even lifting a finger to check the exploitation that they had been facing.

The farmers present in a meeting of the state chapter of the SKM had noted that the state agriculture minister, Jagmeet Singh Khuddian, had assured them that the moong and maize crops would be purchased at the MSP. They said he had also pledged to hold a meeting with SKM leaders to address more of their pending demands.

“None of these promises has been kept by the AAP-led government. Farmers had to resort to the distress sale of the two crops at less than half the price fixed as the MSP. And to make the matters worse, no minister or even the Chief Minister has come forward to lend an ear to the farmers’ plight,” lamented one of the SKM leaders.

The SKM further condemned the government for wresting away pieces of land that belonged to cultivators and using brute force against a group of protesting teachers.