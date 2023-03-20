 Farmers advised to get soil tested at agri varsity before sowing crops : The Tribune India

Farmers advised to get soil tested at agri varsity before sowing crops

Micro-nutrient deficiency affects soil quality, crop productivity

Tribune News Service

Manav Mander

Ludhiana, March 19

Before sowing their crops, farmers should get their soil tested from Punjab Agricultural University, Ludhiana. Nutrient deficiency in soil and their inappropriate management are one of the main reasons for low crop productivity which also leads to reduced nutritional quality of the agricultural produce.

Soils with micronutrients deficiency produce crops with low concentration of micronutrients and consumption of such foods lead to poor health of animal and human beings. To check this, the Department of Soil Science, Punjab Agricultural University, Ludhiana, has launched the soil testing facility where farmers can get the soil tested for various nutrients and micro nutrients at nominal rates.

Dr RK Gupta, principal soil chemist, department of soil sciences at Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) said in soils of Punjab, about 3.5% of soil samples were found to be deficient in available sulphur (< 7.5 mg kg-1) and it is severe in districts Rupnagar (29.1%) and Amritsar (29.7%), respectively.

In addition to sulphur, boron which is also an essential plant nutrient and plays major role in pollen grain formation and seed setting has also been found deficient. The deficiency of boron in soil varied from 0 to 51.0 % with average value of 12.1%. The deficiency of boron is severe in Jalandhar district, followed by Sangrur, Hoshiarpur, and Patiala, respectively, said Dr RK Gupta.

Further another expert, SS Dhaliwal, principal soil chemist, said the application of sulphur in sulphur-deficient soils enhances the crop yield as well as quality of the produce. Its application in soil helps in increasing the oil content in oilseed crops and protein content in oilseed and fodder crops, backing quality of wheat, sugar content in sugarcane, lint quality of cotton and jute. Major sources of sulphur include gypsum, single super phosphate, elemental sulphur, ammonium sulphate, bentonite sulphur and to some extent potassium sulphate, magnesium sulphate etc.

Vivek Sharma, soil chemist, further added that boron fertilisers such as borax, granubor and boric acid have proved to be equally effective in alleviating boron deficiency in soils. Borax does not dissolve in cold water, thus lukewarm water can be used to solubilise it before its foliar application. However, other boron sources like solubor get easily dissolved in cold water. The deficiency and toxicity limits of boron are narrow hence excess use of boron may lead to its toxicity in plants.

