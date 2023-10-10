Farmers apprised of mushroom growing practices at PAU centre

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, October 9

A five-day training course on “Mushroom Growing Practices for Winter Season” was organised by the Skill Development Centre at Punjab Agricultural University (PAU).

A total of 76 farmers were present at the event which aimed at honing skills for successful cultivation.

Associate Director (Skill Development) and Additional Director Communication Dr TS Riar advised the farmers to brush-up their skills and reap economic advantages from the subsidiary occupation of mushroom growing.

Technical Coordinator Dr Shivani Sharma and expert Dr Jaspreet Kaur shed light on the cultivation of milky, dhingri and other varities.

#Punjab Agricultural University PAU