Farmers asked to shun burning of paddy straw

Ludhiana, November 20

An agricultural awareness camp was held at Rurka village in Dehlon by the students of Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), under the guidance of course instructor Dr Pankaj Kumar during the Rural Agriculture Work Experience (RAWE) program, today.

Nirmal Singh, Agricultural Officer, Maha Singh, Sarpanch, and ex-ADO Gurmeet Singh, delivered insightful lectures. Group members gave lectures on mushroom cultivation, organic farming, biogas production, landscaping and floriculture.

The camp not only educated but also nurtured creativity as a captivating play on drug de-addiction was presented, earning resounding applause from the audience.

A lecture on the recent pollution crisis was also delivered to the farmers, urging them to shun the burning of paddy straw. They were made aware of the different ways in which stubble can be managed and transformed into useable items.

