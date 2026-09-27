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Home / Ludhiana / Farmers at Ludhiana village learn scientific soil, water testing

Farmers at Ludhiana village learn scientific soil, water testing

Ludhiana agricultural university organises capacity-building programme

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Manav Mander
Ludhiana, Updated At : 03:27 AM Sep 27, 2026 IST
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PAU officials and attendees during a capacity building event at Dolon Kalan village in Ludhiana.
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With science and technology becoming inseparable from agriculture and reshaping the way crops are grown and managed, Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) has taken an initiative to reach farmers by bringing knowledge, tools and innovations directly to their fields.

The initiative has been taken keeping in view that not every farmer can step into classrooms or laboratories to study technological advancements.

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The step is aimed at ensuring that every cultivator imbibes modern techniques and integrates them into daily farming practices.

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Taking scientific know-how directly to farmers’ fields, the Department of Extension Education, College of Agriculture, PAU, organised a capacity-building and awareness programme on soil and water testing at Dolon Kalan village.

The programme was aimed at equipping farmers with practical skills for scientific soil and water testing, and encouraging the adoption of PAU-recommended agricultural practices.

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Organised by BSc agriculture (honours) students as part of their Rural Agricultural Work Experience (RAWE) programme, the initiative combined awareness with hands-on demonstrations. Farmers were acquainted with PAU-recommended procedures for the proper collection and testing of soil and water samples, and sensitised to the importance of accurate sampling for making informed decisions on nutrient management, irrigation and maintenance of soil health.

The students also demonstrated how farmers can download their soil and water test reports and correctly read and interpret the results, enabling them to make better use of scientific recommendations on their farms.

As part of the practical outreach, bacteriological water-testing kits were distributed among farmers to facilitate field-level assessment of quality. Mineral mixtures and vegetable kits were also provided to promote improved livestock nutrition and household vegetable cultivation among farming families.

“Earlier, we relied only on tradition and guesswork, but today, I learned how to test soil and water scientifically. With these reports in hand, I feel confident that my crops will get exactly what they need,” said Baldev Singh, a farmer who attended the programme.

Appreciating the students for taking scientific knowledge to the grassroots, Department of Extension Education head Vipan Kumar Rampal lauded their dedicated efforts and said such field-based initiatives enabled students to understand farmers’ needs firsthand while strengthening the link between the university and the farming community.

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