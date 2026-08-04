Farmers await dues as Bharatmala compensation cases linger in arbitration

The Bharatmala Pariyojana, launched by the Government of India, involved the acquisition of thousands of acres of land to develop a modern highway network aimed at ensuring smoother, faster and more efficient connectivity across the country.

Advertisement

The project has significantly improved road connectivity, with routes such as Ludhiana–Ropar, Ludhiana–Bathinda, and Ludhiana–Delhi via Malerkotla now providing seamless travel. However, despite the successful implementation of the project, many farmers in the region whose land was acquired for highway development are still awaiting their rightful compensation.

Advertisement

While several farmers have already received compensation, hundreds of others continue to await payments as their cases remain pending due to arbitration proceedings. Bikerjit Singh Kalakh, president of the Road Sangharsh Committee, told The Tribune that district administration officials had initially assessed the value of the acquired land at much lower rates.

Advertisement

“Many farmers received better compensation later, but several others are still struggling to get fair compensation in Ludhiana district. Initially, the rates were fixed at Rs 6.5 lakh per acre, which were later revised to around Rs 17.50 lakh per acre, and farmers agreed to the revised rates. The cases were then taken up for arbitration. After 1.5 years, the government has now invoked the limitation clause, stating that the time period has expired and these cases cannot be considered. This is not justified,” Kalakh said.

He added that the government should have informed farmers about the limitation period before taking up their cases for arbitration.

Advertisement

Several farmers said compensation cases related to the Delhi–Katra, Ludhiana–Bathinda and Ludhiana–Ropar projects were still pending. Deputy Commissioner Himanshu Jain, however, said compensation was being provided to farmers and only a few cases remained under arbitration. “We are in touch with farmers and arbitrators and will find a solution by considering each case on its merits,” Jain said.