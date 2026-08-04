DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Grand Independence Day Sale Know More
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM CWG 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Ludhiana / Farmers await dues as Bharatmala compensation cases linger in arbitration

Farmers await dues as Bharatmala compensation cases linger in arbitration

The project significantly improved road connectivity, with routes such as Ludhiana–Ropar, Ludhiana–Bathinda, and Ludhiana–Delhi via Malerkotla now providing seamless travel

article_Author
Shivani Bhakoo
Ludhiana, Updated At : 03:38 AM Aug 04, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
For representation only
Advertisement

The Bharatmala Pariyojana, launched by the Government of India, involved the acquisition of thousands of acres of land to develop a modern highway network aimed at ensuring smoother, faster and more efficient connectivity across the country.

Advertisement

The project has significantly improved road connectivity, with routes such as Ludhiana–Ropar, Ludhiana–Bathinda, and Ludhiana–Delhi via Malerkotla now providing seamless travel. However, despite the successful implementation of the project, many farmers in the region whose land was acquired for highway development are still awaiting their rightful compensation.

Advertisement

While several farmers have already received compensation, hundreds of others continue to await payments as their cases remain pending due to arbitration proceedings. Bikerjit Singh Kalakh, president of the Road Sangharsh Committee, told The Tribune that district administration officials had initially assessed the value of the acquired land at much lower rates.

Advertisement

“Many farmers received better compensation later, but several others are still struggling to get fair compensation in Ludhiana district. Initially, the rates were fixed at Rs 6.5 lakh per acre, which were later revised to around Rs 17.50 lakh per acre, and farmers agreed to the revised rates. The cases were then taken up for arbitration. After 1.5 years, the government has now invoked the limitation clause, stating that the time period has expired and these cases cannot be considered. This is not justified,” Kalakh said.

He added that the government should have informed farmers about the limitation period before taking up their cases for arbitration.

Advertisement

Several farmers said compensation cases related to the Delhi–Katra, Ludhiana–Bathinda and Ludhiana–Ropar projects were still pending. Deputy Commissioner Himanshu Jain, however, said compensation was being provided to farmers and only a few cases remained under arbitration. “We are in touch with farmers and arbitrators and will find a solution by considering each case on its merits,” Jain said.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts