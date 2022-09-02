Farmers block NH over vacant patwari posts

Our Correspondent

Doraha, September 1

Farmers of the Bhartiya Kisan Union (Kadian) on Thursday blocked the national highway near Samrala to protest over the vacant posts of patwari in the region. The dharna was lifted after the SDM, Samrala, arranged their meeting with the Financial Commissioner (Revenue) at Chandigarh.

District president BKU (Kadian) Hardeep Singh Mundian along with district vice-president Harpreet Singh, general secretary Manpreet Singh, Samrala block president Namroz Singh Otalan, Machhiwara block president Mohan Singh and hundreds of supporters blocked the highway.

“In Samrala, there are a total of five patwaris. One patwari can cater to the needs of just 3 to 4 villages. We have 54 villages in Samrala and 16 regions. The area needs at least 20 to 30 patwaris. No work is being done and public is suffering. Most affected are the parents of those children who have cleared IELTS and are thinking of selling their lands to send their wards abroad. However, they are unable to so due to the absence of sufficient staff,” said Mundian.

SHO, Samrala, Bhinder Singh said we had planned to arrange for traffic diversions beforehand. The traffic was diverted from both Ludhiana and Chandigarh side from Neelon and Khamano, respectively.

SDM, Samrala, Kuldip Bawa said he felicitated a meeting of the protesters with the FC (Revenue) at Chandigarh today at 1.30 and it went on for nearly an hour after which the dharna was lifted.

“The issues were identified and addressed. The protestors had given a charter of demands most of which have been accepted,” the SDM added.