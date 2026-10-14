Farmers’ bodies urge Punjabis to make October 15 statewide bandh against drugs a success

The Kisan Mazdoor Morcha, Punjab chapter, has appealed to people across the state to participate in the Punjab bandh on October 15 to protest against the drug menace and unite against drug trafficking, rising above caste, religion, community and regional differences.

At a meeting of the constituent organisations of the morcha in Ludhiana, the farmers’ bodies said the drug crisis had severely affected the lives of the youth, including women, and called for collective action to make Punjab drug-free.

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The bandh will be observed from 6 am to 5 pm on Tuesday. The organisations appealed to schools, colleges, transporters, labourers, street vendors, traders’ unions, government employees, milk producers, shopkeepers and other sections of society to extend their support.

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The morcha clarified that all medical services would remain operational during the bandh.

The organisations also announced that Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee, Punjab, would hold effigy-burning protests at district headquarters across the state on Wednesday. In Amritsar, a large gathering would be organised at Golden Gate in the morning, followed by an effigy-burning protest to mobilise public support for a drug-free Punjab.

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The farmers’ bodies said making the bandh successful would strengthen the collective fight against drugs and send a strong message against the drug mafia.

They urged people to participate actively in the protest as a tribute to Parvinder Singh Jhota, who they alleged was killed by the drug mafia. They also appealed to the people of Punjab to stand by his parents and assure them that the entire state stood with the family.

The organisations said raising a united voice against the drug menace was the need of the hour and called upon all Punjabis to join the movement.