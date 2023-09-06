Farmers’ body holds march

Tribune News Service

Mandi Ahmedgarh, Sept 5

The All India Kisan Sabha (AIKS) organised a jatha march and a series of meetings at localities falling under Malerkotla and Ludhiana districts today.

Union functionaries Baldev Singh Latala and Jugraj Singh Maherna led the protests in their respective areas.

Kuldeep Singh and Harpreet Singh, the conveners of a meeting held on a call given by the Central Committee of the CPI (M), noted that various units of the outfit had been organising events to educate people about defective government policies.

The speakers, including Latala, Maherna, Kehar Singh and Gurdev Singh, alleged that the Union Government and the Punjab Government had destabilised the largest democracy in the world.

Communal tensions, frequent and unwanted constitutional changes, an unchecked price hike and the clashes that recently erupted in Nuh and Manipur were some of the issues discussed in the meeting.

