Farmers’ body presses for speedy compensation to affected farmers

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, April 5

The Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU), Ekta Ugrahan, today held a protest in front of the Mini Secretariat here. Hundreds of farmers joined the protest to highlight the plight of farmers after the damage caused to the standing wheat crop by unseasonal rain, gusty winds and hail storm all across the state.

Damage to wheat crop by unseasonal rains

The protesters called upon the government to conduct immediate girdawari to assess the extent of loss to farmers and to give compensations in a speedy manner.

In a memorandum submitted to district officials, BKU district president Charan Singh Nurpura and district secretary Sudagar Singh Ghudani said the government was discriminating against farmers, and, unlike big business houses and corporates, they were being given far lesser compensation for losses caused by natural calamities.

Even the insurance claims for crop losses and natural calamity fund were grossly disproportionate to the actual loss suffered by farmers, the farm leaders said, claiming that though the state government in Punjab professed to be pro-farmer, in practice, the debt burdens of farmers were persistently rising due to the unviability of the traditional crop rotation and they were being ignored by the government.

In the memorandum submitted to the Chief Minister (through district administration), the BKU leaders said the situation demanded for an early and realistic compensation, including to those engaged in contract farming.

The landless farm workers should also be given financial assistance for the loss of their employment, they said.

The memorandum also asked the government to defer the due instalments of agricultural loans and remission of interest on loans through banks and cooperative societies.

Effective steps need to be taken by the government to make the necessary farm inputs available to financially-stressed farmers for the next crop, the leaders said.