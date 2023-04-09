Farmers’ body seeks increase in MSP for wheatx`

Tribune Reporters

Ludhiana, April 8

In a meeting held here today, the leaders of Bhartiya Kisan Union (Kadian) have demanded a hike in the minimum support price (MSP) of wheat this year.

They said farmers have had to bear massive financial losses due to the unseasonal rains, hailstorm, and winds in the last few days, and hence, the MSP should be hiked this year.

Office-bearers and activists of the farmers’ body, led by Harmit Singh Kadian and Zeenu Dhillon, regretted that successive governments had failed to comprehend the problems of small and marginal farmers, especially those created due to natural calamities, like the recent inclement weather conditions.

“The present Union and state governments are only focusing on publicising their meagre achievements and ignoring the interests of farmers,” Kadian said, demanding that permissible moisture content and discolour be raised to 16 per cent (from present 12) and 7 per cent (from present 3), respectively, in the wheat crop to be procured this season.

All-India Kisan Sabha leader Baldev Singh Latala, Zila Parishad member Prabhdeep Narangwal and Congress halqa in-charge Raikot Kaamil Singh were among other present.

The farm leaders said the last two years had been difficult for the farmers of state in general and Malwa region in particular, and the recent unseasonal rains had affected almost all farmers of the region.

Kadian said the government should give Rs 500 per quintal as compensation to affected farmers. He further added that the government’s policy to promote the farming of moong had failed completely. He urged the government to come up with a new policy this year.

“The cultivation of corn and moong should be promoted and farmers should be given free electricity so that farming can be done uninterrupted,” he said.

Fatehgarh Sahib MP Amar Boparai said he had raised the demands of farmers before the Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar and demanded at least Rs 300 per quintal hike in wheat price, besides seeking lump-sum compensation of Rs 40,000 per acre for farmers suffering major crop damage over 75 per cent.