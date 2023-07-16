Farmers cautioned of pink bollworm attack on cotton

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, July 15

Experts from Punjab Agricultural University have cautioned state farmers against the pink bollworm attack on cotton crop and urged them to be vigilant and personally survey the fields to look for the outbreak of the disease.

For cotton fields where the flowers and bolls have already developed, Director of Extension Education Dr GS Buttar suggested surveillance for rosette flowers and green bolls in the fields by randomly plucking out 100 flowers from the field. Presence of five or more rosette flowers or those damaged by the bollworm indicate the need of spraying insecticides.

#Agriculture #Punjab Agricultural University PAU