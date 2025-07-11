Farmers demand cleaning of drains to avoid overflow, flooding of fields

Farmers of the region are upset that despite the administration’s claims of cleaning water bodies ahead of monsoon, work on drains falling under Ludhiana and Malerkotla districts is yet to begin. The condition of some drains is even worse as they have either become non-existent or their banks have been eroded to an irreparable extent.Farmers led by an office-bearer of the state body of All India Kissan Sabha alleged that authorities in the drainage and rural development department had been taking clearance for cleaning drains and water bodies casually and they (farmers) had to suffer massive losses due to flooding of fields during the past years.

Apprehending that a similar situation may reoccur, the farmers have urged the authorities to ensure that all drains are cleaned without further delay.

However, the authorities have once again claimed that the drainage department has started taking preventive measures on a war footing.

Besides taking proactive measures to handle any adverse situation, the authorities have launched coordinated movements to spread awareness about the need for preparedness to tackle overflow from water bodies of the region.

Malerkotla ADC (Development) Navdeep Kaur claimed that dewatering of as many as 240 ponds had already been completed and work on de-silting of these water bodies is underway. “Having received instructions from Deputy Commissioner Viraj S Tidkey, we drafted a comprehensive programme to get water bodies in all 176 villages of the district cleared at an estimated cost of Rs 6 crore,” said ADC Navdeep Kaur, claiming that most drains and tributaries passing through the region had also been cleaned.

Inquiries revealed that some drains and tributaries, which normally remain dry, require intensive cleaning to avoid overflow during the rains and periodic release of canal water. The Rachhin drain in Raikot sub-division and Lasara drain passing through villages falling under Payal segment and Ahmedgarh Sadar police station area were cited among those where water overflows every year. Saraud, Ranwan, Badshahpur (Mandiala), Bhurthala Mander, Moranwali and Lasoi villages are among localities where water enters low-lying fields during heavy rains.

The farmers alleged that successive governments had failed to maintain the drainage system which was laid during the pre-independence period.