Farmers exhorted to adopt ‘pani bachao paisa kamao’ scheme

Kuldip Bhatia

Ludhiana, May 11

In order to check the falling groundwater level in the state, Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) has started promoting the ‘pani bachao, paisa kamao’ scheme among farmers ahead of the kharif season. During the ‘Dooji (second) Sarkar – Kisan Milni’ that kicked off at Punjab Agricultural University here on Thursday, PSPCL put up a stall to create awareness among farmers, especially land owners about the benefits of the scheme.

‘It will save water’ PSPCL Chief Engineer (distribution/central zone) SR Vashishat said the scheme would not only help in saving water, but farmers would also get a chance to earn money. They would be paid Rs 4 per unit on the energy saved.

Explaining the scheme to farmers attending the meet, PSPCL officials, deployed at the stall, urged the farmers to get an automatic meter reading system (AMR) installed at their tubewells to measure the amount of power consumed in the operation of the tubewells. The AMR system will be provided and installed free of cost.

In a message on the occasion, Power Minister (Punjab) Harbhajan Singh ETO said the state government led by CM Bhagwant Singh Mann had chalked out a vision to make the state ‘Rangla Punjab’, and for this purpose the conservation of natural resources, including water, was crucial.

Quoting the Chief Minister, he said, “Bhagwant Mann always invokes Guru Nanak’s message of ‘Pawan guru paani pita mata dharat mahat’ (air is our teacher, water our father, and the great earth our mother) during his speeches to highlight the importance of natural resources. Therefore, the Punjab Government has started encouraging farmers to adopt the novel scheme of pani bachao, paisa kamao,” he added.

He said to avail the benefit, the power connection should be in the name of the farmer and the beneficiaries would have to enrol themselves in a prescribed form along with a copy of Aadhaar card and a copy of the bank passbook.

Vashishat along with Chief Engineer (Technical Audit) Satinder Sharma welcomed the farmers to the Dooji Sarkar-Kisan Milni programme.