Farmers, farm women advised to be self-employed

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, June 12

As many as 42 farmers and farm women attended the five-day training course on “Preservation of Fruits and Vegetables at Household Level” at the Skill Development Centre of Punjab Agricultural University (PAU).

Dr Jaswinder Bhalla, Brand Ambassador of PAU and a renowned artist, along with Dr Nirmal Jaura, Director Students’ Welfare, advised the trainees to be self-employed by starting their own enterprise after seeking technical training and guidance from PAU.

“The university has produced several entrepreneurs and start-ups, who are earning substantially with the technical support provided here,” one of them said.

Dr Rupinder Kaur, Associate Director (Skill Development), said the trainees were told about preservation of fruits and vegetables, food products prepared from them and marketing strategies.

Engineer Karanvir Gill, Business Manager at Punjab Agri Business Incubator, talked about the Uddam and Uddan schemes.

Technical Coordinator Dr Arshdeep Singh demonstrated the making of mango squash, mango chutney and mango papad.

Dr Sukhpreet Kaur, Dr Neha Babbar and Dr Vinay Kumar gave demonstrations on packaging techniques of fruits and vegetables, preparation of tomato sauce, puree and juice; as well as making of potato chips, papad wadian and synthetic vinegar; and preparation of mango, mixed vegetables, green chilli, lemon and galgal pickles.