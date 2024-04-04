Farmers from 10 villages protest against Mushkabad biogas plant

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, April 3

Residents from 10 villages and members of a farmers’ union sat in protest on the Ludhiana-Chandigarh Highway against the ongoing proceedings to establish a bio-gas plant in Mushkabad village, near Samrala. The protesters have pitched tents to stage an indefinite dharna.

Reportedly, the local administration had been trying to resolve the issue since morning and that consensus among the protesters was arrived at by the late evening to open one side of the highway to so that no harassment was caused to the consumers.

The villagers protesting against the bio-gas plant are concerned that its operation would prove a health hazard and would damage the local ecosystem and their properties over time.

Samrala SDM Rajneesh Arora said a panel of officials from three different departments has been constituted by the Deputy Commissioner to look into the matter. The panel includes the Chief Agricultural Officer and experts from PAU and the Punjab Pollution Control Board.

A meeting of villagers and a members of a farmer union will be held at the SDM office on Thursday. Arora added that permissin had been granted to set up the bio-gas plant — a green project — on four acres of village land.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.