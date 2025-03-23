Farmers gain insights from new tech, expert talks at Kisan Mela

Farmers on the second day of the Kisan Mela at Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) explored field demonstrations, technology stalls and expert interactions. The sprawling university campus was abuzz with activity as farmers engaged with scientists, explored advanced agricultural tools, purchased certified seeds, saplings and farm literature, and visited stalls featuring self-help groups and agro-industrial innovations.

Presiding over a special ceremony at the open-air theatre, Vice-Chancellor Satbir Singh Gosal spoke on the PAU’s growing global reach, noting that the mela was now broadcast online, allowing knowledge to transcend borders. He highlighted the PAU’s infrastructure expansion, including global-level improvements to the university library, initiated by the Punjab Mandi Board. Recalling issues in the paddy procurement season last year, he urged farmers to complete sowing of PR 126 before July 15. He emphasised that the PAU did not recommend hybrid rice and encouraged farmers to retain and reuse seeds of university-developed varieties. Addressing concerns about pesticide residue in basmati rice, he promoted the use of Trichoderma for residue-free cultivation and encouraged diversification with indigenous cotton.

Dr Rajbir Singh Brar commended the PAU model of farmer interaction and knowledge dissemination through kisan melas.

Rajya Sabha MP Sanjeev Arora recalled the slogan “Jai Jawan Jai Kisan” and commended Punjab’s farmers for their historic role in achieving national food security.

Dr Sukhpal Singh, chairman of the Punjab State Farmers’ and Farm Workers’ Commission, called the PAU a nursery of agricultural scientists.

Dr Ajmer Singh Dhatt shared the latest recommendations for kharif crops, including new varieties such as PR 132 (paddy), PMH 17 (maize), Punjab Kangni (millet), and others in potato, carrot, chrysanthemum, raspberry, and gladiolus.

A cultural programme featuring vibrant performances by artists added celebratory fervour to the occasion.

Stall depicts water conservation methods

A number of farmers, students, and agricultural experts gathered new insights from an informative stall, focusing on water conservation, set up by Promoting Regenerative and No Burn Agriculture (PRANA) during the mela. Recognising the urgent need for water conservation in Punjab, PRANA’s stall showcased innovative techniques like alternate wetting and drying (AWD) and direct seeded rice (DSR) to reduce water usage in agriculture.

DMCH holds hypertension, diabetes screening drive

Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMCH), in collaboration with Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), organised a two-day health screening drive under ‘Mission Swasth Kavach’ during the fair. The initiative aimed to raise awareness about hypertension, diabetes and cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) while offering health screening, counselling and treatment services to the rural population. More than 1,500 individuals were screened for hypertension and diabetes during the drive.