Farmers gherao DC’s office, accuse admn of ignoring demands

The Bharti Kisan Union (Ekta Ugrahan) on Monday escalated its agitation by staging gherao of the Deputy Commissioner’s Office in Ludhiana. Farmers tried to enter the Mini-Secretariat in large numbers and also intended to lock the gates. Following which, the police intervened, pacified and stopped them from doing so as it would have caused huge inconvenience to the public visiting the place to get their works done.

Later, the farmers sat outside the DC Office complex with placards and slogans in their hands and discussed about their demands and issues. Last month also, the farmers sat outside the DC’s Office for 16 consecutive days but they did not get any response from the government.

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In a show of strength, farmers on Monday arrived in large numbers and shut down all entry gates of the DC’s Office, accusing the administration of deliberately ignoring their demands.

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“Our demands include compensation for crop damage, waiver of loans of farmers and farm labourers, withdrawal of police cases, granting ownership rights to settlers, smooth procurement of paddy and proper disposal of crop residue and we are demanding the same from the Central and state governments,” said Saudagar Singh, general secretary of the union.

Addressing the gathering, union leaders said the government was “buying time” while pushing corporate-friendly policies such as the land pooling scheme, Electricity Bill, and Seed Bill, which they said would further burden the common people. They warned that the proposed India-US free trade agreement would devastate local farmers, dairy producers, small industries and retail businesses.

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Later in the evening, farmers reached outside the DC’s residence at Rakh Bagh and burnt the effigy of the state government as it has failed to accept their demands.