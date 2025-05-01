DT
PT
Farmers gherao MLA Giaspura, raise slogans against govt

Farmers gherao MLA Giaspura, raise slogans against govt

Govt against farmers, say protesters
Our Correspondent
Ludhiana, Updated At : 04:33 AM May 01, 2025 IST
MLA Manwinder Singh Giaspura tries to pacify activists of BKU at Kalahar village near Payal
Activists of Bharatiya Kisan Union (Ekta Ugrahan) today gheraoed Payal legislator Manwinder Singh Giaspura to lodge their protest against the Punjab Government led by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, when he visited Kalahar village near here during a public contact programme of the Aam Aadmi Party.

Though Giaspura tried to pacify the protesters by arguing that all issues raised by them were related with constituencies of other legislators, activists led by Ludhiana district president Charan Singh Noorpura and general secretary Saudagar Singh Ghudani continued raising slogans against the AAP government for allegedly acting against the interests of farmers, labourers and small traders.

Inaction over the issue connected with Adarsh School, Chauke, arrest of farmers by calling on pretext of a meeting with the state government and forcible disruption of pucca morcha were cited among the issues raised by BKU activists.

