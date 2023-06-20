Farmers hand over memo to PSPCL

Mandi Ahmedgarh, June 19
Farmers of the region falling under Ludhiana and Malerkotla districts have threatened to launch an agitation against the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSCPL) if their demands are not accepted by the body.
An ultimatum was handed over by farmers led by the office-bearers of the All-India Kisan Sabha (AIKS) to PSPCL functionaries during a meeting held at the division-level office of the PSPCL at Pohir village near here on Monday.
AIKS state committee member Baldev Singh Latala said office-bearers of various units of the farm body, led by its tehsil president Jagraj Singh, decided to launch an agitation if demands remained unfulfilled.
The demands of the farmers include the withdrawal of decision to install smart chip meters, recruitment of more employees for ensuring minimum eight-hour supply during the paddy season, burnt transformers to be replaced within 24 hours during the paddy season, tightening of transmission conductors which have been loosened due to the tilting of poles, field staff to be deployed on office duty, all repairs to be undertaken by the corporation and settlement of compensations at the SDO level.
Key demands
- Withdrawal of decision to install smart chip meters
- Recruitment of more employees for ensuring minimum eight-hour supply during paddy season
- Burnt transformers to be replaced within 24 hours
- Tightening of transmission conductors which have been loosened due to the tilting of poles
- Field staff to be deployed on office duty
