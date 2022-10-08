Farmers honoured for adopting DSR technique

Ludhiana, October 7
The Ludhiana Chief Agriculture Office today organised a function to honour the farmers who had adopted direct sowing of paddy and did not burn paddy straw. Jagraon MLA Saravjit Kaur Manuke was the chief guest. Dr Amanjit Singh, Chief Agriculture Officer, welcomed the MLA.
Farmers from various blocks of the district participated in the event. The ones who had adopted to direct sowing of paddy were especially honoured. Agricultural officers/ employees were also honoured.
