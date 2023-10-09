Farmers lay siege to toll plaza for 4 hrs at Ladhowal

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, October 8

Farmers held a protest at the Ladhowal toll plaza over the poor condition of the Rahon road for four hours. Farmers also made toll free for commuters during the protest from 12 noon to 4 pm. The protest demonstration was organised by the Bhartiya Kisan Union (Charuni) and Rahon Road Sangharsh Union.

Union leader Dilbagh Singh said the Rahon road was in a dilapidated state for years and several representations were also given to government officials and politicians but no one paid any heed to the matter.

He alleged that the road was not being built at the behest of the company managing the toll barrier as it would decrease the firm’s toll income as commuters going towards Nawanshahr might divert to the Rahon road instead of the Ladhowal toll barrier to save the toll fee. <

Now, due to the poor condition of the road, commuters were preferring to pass through the Ladhowal toll barrier.

Farmers alleged due to the poor condition of the road, accidents are occurring on the road and people are losing their lives. If the government fails to start the construction of the road, farmers would continue to hold protest at the toll barrier and the company not be allowed to collect the toll fee.

Will continue protest if road not built: Farmers

Farmers alleged due to the poor condition of the road, accidents are occurring on the road and people are losing their lives. If the government fails to start the construction of the road, farmers would continue to hold protest at the toll barrier and the company not be allowed to collect the toll fee.