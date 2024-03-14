Farmers leave in hundreds for Delhi mahapanchayat

Ludhiana, March 13
A significant number of farmers affiliated with various organisations from the district embarked on their journey from Ludhiana to Delhi, today, to participate in the Kisan Mahapanchayat at Ramlila Ground on March 14. Utilising buses, trains and their own private vehicles, the farmers are determined to attend this significant gathering to voice their demands, which the Union Government has yet to address.
With great enthusiasm to participate in the mahapanchayat in Delhi, Sukhdev Singh Kokri of BKU Ekta Ugrahan said members of their organisation are traveling to Delhi in hundreds of buses. After spending the night at Bahadurgarh, they will proceed with their journey to the Ramlila Ground on Thursday. He emphasised that this was a warning to the Central Government that if their just demands are not met, they will be compelled to escalate their agitation.
Meanwhile, a group of farmers affiliated with the Bharati Kisan Union Ekta (Dakaunda) set off from the Jagraon railway station to attend the gathering in Delhi. Led by union members Inderjit Singh Dhaliwal and Tarsem Singh Bassuwala, farmers from villages in Sidhwan Bet, Raikot blocks, are traveling in large numbers.
Their main demands include a legal guarantee of MSP for all crops, implementation of the Swaminathan Commission report, formulation and implementation of new agricultural policies, provision of complete debt relief, introduction of a new pension scheme for farmers and justice for the victims of the Lakhimpur Kheri incident.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
PM-led panel appoints Sukhbir Sandhu from Punjab, Gyanesh Kumar from Kerala as election commissioners
Committee member Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury gives this informati...
Simultaneous polls to Lok Sabha, assemblies can be held in 1st step, followed by local body polls within 100 days: Ram Nath Kovind panel
It says in case of hung House, no-confidence motion, fresh p...
AAP releases list of 8 candidates for Lok Sabha election in Punjab, includes 5 cabinet ministers
Punjab has 13 parliamentary seats; Punjabi actor Karamjeet A...
Farmers gather at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan for Kisan Mazdoor Mahapanchayat, raise slogans against Centre
Police have issued a traffic advisory for commuters
Inmates clash at Gurdaspur jail, blast LPG cylinder; SHO among 4 cops hurt
Sources claim the lop-sided inmate-staff ratio of 1500:90 co...