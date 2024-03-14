Farmers leave in hundreds for Delhi mahapanchayat

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, March 13

A significant number of farmers affiliated with various organisations from the district embarked on their journey from Ludhiana to Delhi, today, to participate in the Kisan Mahapanchayat at Ramlila Ground on March 14. Utilising buses, trains and their own private vehicles, the farmers are determined to attend this significant gathering to voice their demands, which the Union Government has yet to address.

With great enthusiasm to participate in the mahapanchayat in Delhi, Sukhdev Singh Kokri of BKU Ekta Ugrahan said members of their organisation are traveling to Delhi in hundreds of buses. After spending the night at Bahadurgarh, they will proceed with their journey to the Ramlila Ground on Thursday. He emphasised that this was a warning to the Central Government that if their just demands are not met, they will be compelled to escalate their agitation.

Meanwhile, a group of farmers affiliated with the Bharati Kisan Union Ekta (Dakaunda) set off from the Jagraon railway station to attend the gathering in Delhi. Led by union members Inderjit Singh Dhaliwal and Tarsem Singh Bassuwala, farmers from villages in Sidhwan Bet, Raikot blocks, are traveling in large numbers.

Their main demands include a legal guarantee of MSP for all crops, implementation of the Swaminathan Commission report, formulation and implementation of new agricultural policies, provision of complete debt relief, introduction of a new pension scheme for farmers and justice for the victims of the Lakhimpur Kheri incident.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.