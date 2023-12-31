Farmers make free passage for commuters at toll plaza

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, December 30

Farmers held a protest at the Ladhowal toll plaza over the poor condition of the Rahon road. They also made passage free for commuters at the toll during the protest on Saturday morning.

The protest was organised by the Bharatiya Kisan Union (Charuni) and Rahon Road Sangharsh Union.

Initially, the protest was lifted after 30 minutes as administration officials told the farmers that the construction machinery had reached the Rahon road and the work would start by today itself.

However after a few hours, farmers again returned to the toll plaza and again started a protest and made the toll free for commuters, citing that the construction was not started. During the protest, traffic was not distrupted by farmers.

Farmers said they again started a protest at the toll as the complete machinery was not stationed on the Rahon road and even the construction was not started. The farmers said when the construction would begin, then only they would allow operation of the toll barrier. Otherwise, they would keep it free for the commuters.

After around two hours, they allowed the operation of the toll barrier. However, the farmers were continued their protest at the plaza.

The protesters alleged that Aam Aadmi Party leaders had been making hollow promises of development. Even the AAP MLA under whose constituency the Rahon road area falls had failed to address the issue.