 Farmers make Ladhowal plaza toll-free : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Ludhiana
  • Farmers make Ladhowal plaza toll-free

Farmers make Ladhowal plaza toll-free

Farmers make Ladhowal plaza toll-free

Farmer unions hold a protest at the Ladhowal toll barrier demanding cut in the toll charges in Ludhiana on Sunday. Tribune photo: ASHWANI DHIMAN



Tribune News Service

Nikhil Bhardwaj

Ludhiana, June 16

Various farmer and labourer unions on Sunday made the Punjab's most expensive Ladhowal toll barrier free for commuters. Farmers took this step against the exorbitant toll charges being collected from the commuters.

Farmers had earlier already announced that if their demands to decrease the toll charges to bare minimum is not accepted by Saturday, they would not allow the toll company to collect charges.

Farmer unions hold a protest at the Ladhowal toll barrier demanding cut in the toll charges in Ludhiana on Sunday. Tribune photo: ASHWANI DHIMAN

They raised slogans against the Union Government for putting an extra burden on the common people. They alleged despite paying various taxes, including road tax, at the time of buying a vehicle and this toll tax are an additional burden on the people.

Farmers didn't spare the MLAs of Aam Aadmi Party of Ludhiana as they alleged these MLAs have failed to stood up for the cause of the people and they never spoke against the exorbitant rates at Ladhowal toll barrier.

Farmer unions hold a protest at the Ladhowal toll barrier demanding cut in the toll charges in Ludhiana on Sunday. Tribune photo: ASHWANI DHIMAN

Dilbag Singh, president, Bharatiya Kisan Mazdoor Union (BKU-M), said apart from the Bharatiya Kisan Union (Doaba), some other tempo and taxi unions and unions of labourers had also offered support to the protest.

"Earlier farmers used to hold protest for the farm issues but this protest is for the issues of common people. The exorbitant toll rates are pinning holes in the pockets of everyone. This Ladhowal toll barrier is said to be the most in expensive toll barrier in Punjab. Toll company has increased the toll charges thrice in a year which is not acceptable to us and we will not allow toll operation untill charges are deceased to bare minimum," added Dilbagh.

Farmer unions hold a protest at the Ladhowal toll barrier demanding cut in the toll charges in Ludhiana on Sunday. Tribune photo: ASHWANI DHIMAN

Asked if any official of government or National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) approached them for a talk over their issues, Singh said no one approached them so far. Now, this dharna is going to be held for an indefinite period.

Interestingly, commuters who were passing through the toll barrier had been appreciating the farmers for standing for the cause of common people. Commuters were waving at the farmers sitting at toll barrier and were showing a positive gesture for their move.

Toll manager Deepinder Singh said farmers started a peaceful protest at around 11 am and toll was made free for the commuters. He added that he had apprised the NHAI and other officials of the toll company about the situation.

About The Author

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Punjab minister and Kharar MLA Anmol Gagan Mann ties knot with advocate Shahbaaz Sohi in Zirakpur

2
Trending

T20 World Cup: Shubman Gill sent back home due to 'disciplinary issue'? Here is what the Indian team coach has to say

3
India

Elon Musk’s call to eliminate EVMs ignites political firestorm in India

4
Himachal

NRI assault in Himachal Pradesh: Punjab Police register Zero FIR; minister Kuldeep Dhaliwal writes to CM Sukhu

5
India

India refrains from associating itself with any communique emerging from Swiss summit on peace in Ukraine

6
India

NEET row: Serious questions on integrity of National Testing Agency, how the exam is conducted, says Congress

7
Punjab

Will discuss setting up Mohali-Rajpura rail link with Railway Minister: MoS Ravneet Bittu

8
Punjab

Farmers hold protest at Ladhowal toll plaza in Punjab’s Ludhiana against fee hike

9
India

Fresh political slugfest over EVM tampering claims; defamation notice issued to newspaper by poll body

10
India

'Why teach about riots, demolition in schools': NCERT chief on Babri Masjid tweaks in textbooks

Don't Miss

View All
Rafa to miss Wimbledon
Sports

Rafa to miss Wimbledon

Punjabi tadka at Indian restaurant in Italy as Phagwara-born owner caters to orders at G7 Summit
Diaspora

Punjabi tadka in Italy as Phagwara-born owner caters to Indian delegation

It was a split-second decision: Kerala man narrates chilling details as he makes daring escape from Kuwait fire tragedy
Diaspora

It was a split-second decision: Kerala man's chilling details as he makes daring escape from Kuwait fire tragedy

Arsh(deep) trouble for USA
2024 T20 Cricket World Cup

Arsh(deep) trouble for USA

Teacher’s note changed Indian football skipper Sandhu’s fortunes
Chandigarh

Teacher’s note changed Indian football skipper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu’s fortunes

PUNJABI TADKA: The agony and redemption of Arshdeep and Kulwinder
Punjab

#PunjabiTadka: The agony and redemption of Arshdeep Singh and Kulwinder Kaur

“Rohit, Kohli ko apna dost samjho”: India fans engage in fun banter with Pakistan’s Shaheen Afridi ahead of marquee clash
Trending

'Rohit, Kohli ko apna dost samjho': India fans engage in fun banter with Pakistan’s Shaheen Afridi ahead of marquee clash

‘No love lost for Kangana Ranaut, but…’: Shabana Azmi reacts to slap incident by CISF constable
Trending

‘No love lost for Kangana Ranaut, but…’: Shabana Azmi reacts to slap incident by CISF constable

Top News

Replicate Kashmir-type ‘zero terror strategy’ in Jammu: Shah to forces

Replicate Kashmir-type ‘zero terror strategy’ in Jammu: Amit Shah to forces

Holds meet on J&K ahead of Amarnath Yatra, Army Chief among ...

Forces adopt multi-pronged strategy to counter threat ahead of Amarnath Yatra

Forces adopt multi-pronged strategy to counter threat ahead of Amarnath Yatra

Search operations continue | Perpetrators of Doda, Reasi ter...

Must involve Russia: India avoids Ukraine summit statement

Must involve Russia: India avoids Ukraine summit statement

‘Alarming’: Opposition jabs Punjab CM over 14 drug abuse deaths

‘Alarming’: Opposition jabs Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann over 14 drug abuse deaths

Narcotics coming via BJP-ruled Gujarat, Maha, says AAP

$6,193 mn loss, agri export ban hurting farmers

$6,193 mn loss, agri export ban hurting farmers


Cities

View All

Floating population in Deeda Sansian village queers the pitch for police

Floating population in Deeda Sansian village queers the pitch for police

Man booked for murder bid, dowry harassment

Youth kidnapped, killed by three over old enmity

Married woman dies after consuming poison

12 booked for assaulting Chutala village residents

Youth hurt in firing outside university

Talwandi Sabo: Youth hurt in firing outside university

Bathinda: Farmers make a beeline for railway station to hire migrant labour

Ravneet Bittu ignites hope for railway link to Takht Sri Damdama Sahib in Talwandi Sabo

SAD fifth at Sikander Maluka’s home turf

Manpreet Badal arrives at polling booth in his 35-year-old favourite jeep

AAP leader, BJP oppose auction of land in four villages of UT

AAP leader, BJP oppose auction of land in four villages of UT

Expect respite from heat, rain likely from tomorrow

Fire breaks out in paint factory

All-weather pool project hanging fire

Open House: What steps should police take in view of deteriorating law and order situation in Mohali

Alleging foul play, Atishi seeks protection for water pipelines

Alleging foul play, Atishi seeks protection for water pipelines

AAP MLAs visit CR Paatil’s home, seek rightful water share from Haryana

Water crisis spills onto streets, BJP stages protest against AAP govt

Former AAP MLA joins saffron party

Police crack down on improper parking, book 2.4 lakh violators

Migrants, transport office workers clash, 3 injured

Migrants, transport office workers clash, 3 injured

Former MP Rinku targets AAP

Cops conduct search op to apprehend drug peddlers

JIT allottees threaten protest against state government

Youth kidnapped, killed over old enmity in Amritsar, 1 held

Dhandari Khurd residents bear the brunt of overflowing sewers

Dhandari Khurd residents bear the brunt of overflowing sewers

‘Villagers living on Sutlej banks should guard it’

Kishori Lal Sharma gets rousing welcome in Ludhiana after Amethi win

14 booked for assaulting PSPCL staff

Man kills self, eight booked

Workshop organised at old age home

Workshop organised at old age home

Punish those defacing public properties, Patiala DC tells police

Free workshops on Artificial intelligence at Multani Mal Modi College in Patiala

Man killed as SUV hits bike

Blood donation camp