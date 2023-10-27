Farmers must have soil tested every year: PAU

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, October 26

Farmers should get soil in their fields tested once every year as it will help in fostering sustainable farming practices, reduce costs and ensure resource efficiency in agriculture, benefiting both farmers and the environment, according to Punjab Agricultural University (PAU).

Recent studies by PAU have brought to light a significant phosphorus accumulation in agricultural soil in the state due to the persistent overuse of Diammonium Phosphate (DAP) and other phosphatic fertilisers.

In order to optimise fertiliser use in the state’s rice-wheat agricultural system, PAU has emphasised not only the judicious use of DAP fertiliser but also the need to get the soil tested to promote efficient use of this costly input.

Dr Satbir Singh Gosal, Vice Chancellor of PAU, underlining DAP’s role as the costliest fertiliser input in the rice-wheat system, emphasised the potential for cutting costs through soil test-based recommendations. Dr Gosal said that excessive DAP usage has resulted in 31 per cent of soils being classified as ‘very high’ and 30 per cent as ‘high’ in crop-available phosphorus, with only 19 per cent falling into the ‘medium category,’ necessitating the recommended dose of this fertiliser. Higher phosphorus categories yield substantial discounts in P fertiliser use for all crops. Additionally, the retention or incorporation of paddy straw contributes to increased soil organic carbon, enhancing phosphorus availability.

Dr Ajmer Singh Dhatt, Director of Research, emphasised the significance of following the recommendations after soil testing for phosphorus application. For medium phosphorus soils, PAU recommends 55 kg of DAP per acre in wheat (or 65 kg when residue is retained or incorporated), as also for the potato crop, with a 25 per cent dose increase only when the soil tests low in P.

Dr Dhatt outlined clear and practical guidelines for DAP application in wheat, such as a 25 per cent reduction for soils with high phosphorus levels (9-20 kg/acre) in low organic carbon soils (less than 0.4 per cent) or medium phosphorus (5-9 kg/acre) in soils with moderate organic carbon content (0.4 to 0.6 per cent). He also recommended a 50 per cent reduction in DAP use for soils with high phosphorus (9-20 kg/acre) and medium organic carbon (0.4 to 0.6 per cent) or medium phosphorus in soils with high organic carbon (over 0.6 per cent).

Moreover, Dr Dhanwinder Singh, Head, Department of Soil Science at PAU, revealed that under certain conditions, wheat requires no DAP application, such as in high phosphorus soils (9-20 kg/acre) with high organic carbon (over 0.6 per cent) or soils with very high phosphorus levels (over 20 kg/acre), regardless of organic carbon content. Integrated nutrient management practices allow a 50 per cent reduction in DAP use for wheat, provided alternative sources like poultry manure or dried gobar gas slurry are applied at 2.5 tonnes/acre in the previous rice crop or by using four tonnes/acre of rice husk ash or bagasse ash in wheat. Also in fields, where organic carbon content of soil comes under high category after continuous retention/incorporation of paddy straw, the dose of DAP can be reduced by 50 per cent. In addition, no DAP is necessary in wheat if farmyard manure is applied at a rate of 10 tonnes per acre to the previous potato crop, Dr Singh explained.

Dr Singh also cautioned against the excessive use of phosphatic fertilisers, which can lead to zinc deficiency in field crops. In cases where DAP is unavailable, he suggested alternatives like single superphosphate (16 per cent phosphorus) or nitro-phosphate (20 per cent phosphorus) to address the phosphorus requirements of the crops. PAU charges a nominal rate of Rs 50 per sample for soil testing.

