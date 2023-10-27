 Farmers must have soil tested every year: PAU : The Tribune India

  • Ludhiana
  • Farmers must have soil tested every year: PAU

Farmers must have soil tested every year: PAU

Farmers must have soil tested every year: PAU


Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, October 26

Farmers should get soil in their fields tested once every year as it will help in fostering sustainable farming practices, reduce costs and ensure resource efficiency in agriculture, benefiting both farmers and the environment, according to Punjab Agricultural University (PAU).

Studies highlight overuse of DAP

Recent studies by Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) have brought to light a significant phosphorus accumulation in Punjab’s soils due to the continuous overuse of DAP and other phosphatic fertilisers

Recent studies by PAU have brought to light a significant phosphorus accumulation in agricultural soil in the state due to the persistent overuse of Diammonium Phosphate (DAP) and other phosphatic fertilisers.

In order to optimise fertiliser use in the state’s rice-wheat agricultural system, PAU has emphasised not only the judicious use of DAP fertiliser but also the need to get the soil tested to promote efficient use of this costly input.

Dr Satbir Singh Gosal, Vice Chancellor of PAU, underlining DAP’s role as the costliest fertiliser input in the rice-wheat system, emphasised the potential for cutting costs through soil test-based recommendations. Dr Gosal said that excessive DAP usage has resulted in 31 per cent of soils being classified as ‘very high’ and 30 per cent as ‘high’ in crop-available phosphorus, with only 19 per cent falling into the ‘medium category,’ necessitating the recommended dose of this fertiliser. Higher phosphorus categories yield substantial discounts in P fertiliser use for all crops. Additionally, the retention or incorporation of paddy straw contributes to increased soil organic carbon, enhancing phosphorus availability.

Dr Ajmer Singh Dhatt, Director of Research, emphasised the significance of following the recommendations after soil testing for phosphorus application. For medium phosphorus soils, PAU recommends 55 kg of DAP per acre in wheat (or 65 kg when residue is retained or incorporated), as also for the potato crop, with a 25 per cent dose increase only when the soil tests low in P.

Dr Dhatt outlined clear and practical guidelines for DAP application in wheat, such as a 25 per cent reduction for soils with high phosphorus levels (9-20 kg/acre) in low organic carbon soils (less than 0.4 per cent) or medium phosphorus (5-9 kg/acre) in soils with moderate organic carbon content (0.4 to 0.6 per cent). He also recommended a 50 per cent reduction in DAP use for soils with high phosphorus (9-20 kg/acre) and medium organic carbon (0.4 to 0.6 per cent) or medium phosphorus in soils with high organic carbon (over 0.6 per cent).

Moreover, Dr Dhanwinder Singh, Head, Department of Soil Science at PAU, revealed that under certain conditions, wheat requires no DAP application, such as in high phosphorus soils (9-20 kg/acre) with high organic carbon (over 0.6 per cent) or soils with very high phosphorus levels (over 20 kg/acre), regardless of organic carbon content. Integrated nutrient management practices allow a 50 per cent reduction in DAP use for wheat, provided alternative sources like poultry manure or dried gobar gas slurry are applied at 2.5 tonnes/acre in the previous rice crop or by using four tonnes/acre of rice husk ash or bagasse ash in wheat. Also in fields, where organic carbon content of soil comes under high category after continuous retention/incorporation of paddy straw, the dose of DAP can be reduced by 50 per cent. In addition, no DAP is necessary in wheat if farmyard manure is applied at a rate of 10 tonnes per acre to the previous potato crop, Dr Singh explained.

Dr Singh also cautioned against the excessive use of phosphatic fertilisers, which can lead to zinc deficiency in field crops. In cases where DAP is unavailable, he suggested alternatives like single superphosphate (16 per cent phosphorus) or nitro-phosphate (20 per cent phosphorus) to address the phosphorus requirements of the crops. PAU charges a nominal rate of Rs 50 per sample for soil testing.

#Agriculture #Environment #Punjab Agricultural University PAU

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
India

Qatar awards death penalty to 8 retired Indian Navy men for alleged espionage

2
Himachal

Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Sukhu admitted to AIIMS-Delhi

3
Punjab

The Tribune IMPACT: Paddy from other states found during raids in Punjab grain markets, four mills sealed

4
Comment TRYSTS AND TURNS

Contrasting tales of two fighters

5
Chandigarh

Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit finds 2 Mohali projects violating environmental laws

6
Punjab

Promised job in Italy, Punjab, Haryana youths return home after months in Libyan jail

7
India

Maldives incoming president says talks started with India on troop removal: Bloomberg News

8
India

Convinced Hamas attack due to India-Middle East corridor: Joe Biden

9
India

Explainer: The geopolitical angle behind Qatar sentencing 8 retired Indian Navy men for alleged espionage

10
Chandigarh

Vagabonds staying put in parks trouble Chandigarh residents

Don't Miss

View All
Foreign troupes a big hit at Kullu Dasehra celebrations
Himachal

Foreign troupes a big hit at Kullu Dasehra celebrations

Ludhiana farmer shows the way, makes ~31 L from paddy straw
Punjab

Ludhiana farmer shows the way, makes Rs 31 lakh from paddy straw

20 deaths over five years, this village battles drug menace
Punjab

20 deaths over five years, Kapurthala village battles drug menace

At 346 AQI, Delhi has ‘most toxic’ air in world
Delhi

At 346 AQI, Delhi has 'most toxic' air in world

In a first, Canada's Parliament Hill hosts Kullu Dussehra festivity
Himachal

In a first, Canada's Parliament Hill hosts Kullu Dussehra festivity

Elderly Sikh man dies after being repeatedly punched in US: Report
Diaspora

Sikh man dies of injuries after being assaulted after minor car accident in New York

From college ground to WC venue, D’sala stadium has come a long way
Himachal

From college ground to World Cup venue, Dharamsala stadium has come a long way

Husbands in jail, women carry on drug trade in Kapurthala villages
Jalandhar

Husbands in jail, women carry on drug trade in Kapurthala villages

Top News

Israel-Hamas conflict: Israeli forces conduct 2nd ground raid into Gaza, US jets strike targets in Syria

Israel-Hamas conflict: Israeli forces conduct 2nd ground raid into Gaza, US jets strike targets in Syria

Palestinian death toll soars past 7,000 as Israel prepares f...

Canada says it expects to process only half of Indian visa applications by Dec 2023

Canada says it expects to process only half of Indian visa applications by Dec 2023

Immigration Minister Marc Miller says there are now only fiv...

Tata Group to manufacture iPhones in India as Wistron’s board approves sale

Tata Group to manufacture iPhones in India as Wistron approves $125 million sale

The plant of Wistron is located near Bengaluru

ED raids Chandigarh-based pharma company, promoters in money-laundering case

ED raids Chandigarh-based pharma company, promoters in money-laundering case

Conducts searches on 17 premises in Delhi, Mumbai, Chandigar...

ICC World Cup: Pakistan make 270 all out against South Africa

South Africa all but pip Pakistan out of World Cup with narrow win

This is S Africa’s first WC win against Pakistan since the 1...


Cities

View All

Amritsar: Police freeze drug smugglers’ properties worth ~6.92 crore

Amritsar Police freeze drug smugglers' properties worth Rs 6.92 crore

Nearly 60% paddy harvested, 5.59 lakh MT reached markets

Ward watch: Residents decry irregular lifting of garbage, choked sewers, unmetalled roads & streets

Sacrilege in Tarn Taran: Torn pages of 'gutka' sahib found

Police initiative for drug-free society gets support from Punjabi film star cast

ED raids Chandigarh-based pharma company, promoters in money-laundering case

ED raids Chandigarh-based pharma company, promoters in money-laundering case

Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit finds 2 Mohali projects violating environmental laws

Chandigarh Administrator Banwarilal Purohit gives nod to 60 more buses for long routes

Fond Remembrance: Madal Lal, Kirti Azad, Sharmila Tagore attend Bishen Singh Bedi's prayer meeting

GIS-based manual sweeping in 13 villages, Mani Majra to begin from November 27

Delhi LG approves proposal to terminate services of civil defence volunteers, AAP government says will move Supreme Court

Delhi LG approves proposal to terminate services of civil defence volunteers, AAP government says will move Supreme Court

Court extends judicial custody of AAP MP Sanjay Singh in Delhi excise case till November 10

Fond Remembrance: Madal Lal, Kirti Azad, Sharmila Tagore attend Bishen Singh Bedi's prayer meeting

Delhi’s AQI remains ‘poor’ at 243

Delhi's air quality poor for fifth day in row, to worsen in days ahead

Mc elections: File claims, objections by Oct 31

MC elections: File claims, objections by Oct 31

Are municipal corporation polls in Phagwara under a cloud?

Over 60 LMT paddy procured, says minister

Promised job in Italy, Punjab, Haryana youths return home after months in Libyan jail

100 apply for Congress tickets

10 test +ve for dengue, 663 so far

10 test +ve for dengue, 663 so far

Stock, machinery gutted in fire at hosiery factory

PAU students demand unemployment allowance for jobless agri graduates

Ward watch: Traffic congestion, potholes add to residents’ woes

Ward watch: Snarl-ups, inflated parking fee among major issues in ward

Roads dug up for canal water project, commuters harried

Roads dug up for canal water project, commuters harried

589 farm fires seen in day in Punjab, PPCB claims 50% decline

Punjab opposes Centre’s directive on blending of imported coal

Pbi varsity adopts new policy on pension, salary disbursal

NCC cadets celebrate Khadi Mahotsav