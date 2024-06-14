Farmers opting for DSR facing tech glitches, late subsidy payment issue

Tribune News Service

Manav Mander

Ludhiana, June 13

The subsidy given by the government for adopting Direct Seeded Rice (DSR) technology for sowing paddy is no doubt a factor for the farmers to adopt the technology which will also help in checking the depleting water table but farmers are facing hitches in securing this incentive.

Farmers who adopted DSR will be given an incentive of Rs 1,500 per acre by the Agriculture Department and they need to register on the government portal to avail of it. Those who have adopted DSR have sown paddy between May 15 and May 31.

To avail the benefits, farmers need to register themselves on an online portal (www.agrimachinerypb.com) by June 30 and amendments can be made till June 30. Farmers have to share the area of land on which they are opting for direct seeding which will be verified between July 1 and July 15. Two verifications will be done after which the subsidy money is credited into the account.

Two major problems that the farmers face in getting this incentive is that since all are not technically proficient, it becomes an issue of uploading the information on the portal and secondly, the subsidy is credited very late into their accounts. Sometimes, it is given even after the produce is sold by the farmer.

Surjeet Singh, a farmer from village Bondli, said he is not well versed with the internet. “My grandchildren help me in operating my phone and I asked them to help me in uploading the information but even they were unable to do so. Now, I will try to take the help of the Agriculture Officer, if he can help me in submitting the information,” he said.

Another farmer, Gurbaksh Singh from Lalton Kalan village, said it should be the duty of the Agriculture Development Officer of the block to visit the farms and collect information about the farmers who are using the DSR technique and send their names for financial aid as farmers are not able to do it on their own.

Meanwhile, Kulbir Singh, a farmer from a village near Khanna, said that the amount of Rs 1,500 per acre is too less and should be increased to Rs 5,000 per acre. Secondly, the incentive is credited very late into the accounts. “Last time, my subsidy came when I had sold my produce in the market and was ready for the next crop,” he said.

New Technology

Direct Seeded Rice (DSR) is a modern agricultural technique where rice seeds are sown directly into the field without the need for transplanting seedlings. It helps to conserve water, reduce labour and enhance crop productivity

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.