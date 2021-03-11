Ludhiana farmers pledge not to burn paddy stubble

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, August 21

The Ludhiana Chief Agriculture Officer, Dr Amanjit Singh, on Sunday said farmers of 10 villages in the district have announced not to burn paddy stubble. A private firm has come forward for the collection and lifting of stubble from the fields of the farmers of these villages.

Under the guidance of Dr Amanjit Singh and with the efforts of Hambran-based Multi-Purpose Co-operative Agricultural Society president Parminder Singh Chawla, a meeting was held at Hambran to create awareness among the farmers regarding paddy stubble management and against the burning of stubble.

The officials of the private firm were also present in the meeting and they appealed to the farmers not to burn the stubble. The farmers were told that the straw bales would be made and these would be lifted timely from their fields by the firm.

Dr Amanjit Singh said 10 villages, including Hambran, Walipur Kalan, Walipur Khurd, Ghumnewal, Bhatha Dhua, Kotli etc, are linked with the co-operative society. He said the farmers of these villages have decided not to burn the paddy stubble.

These farmers took the initiative to extend support to the state government and this move will become an example for many others.

He further said the farmers have been given assurance by the firm officials that the stubble would be collected and lifted timely from their fields. The farmers need not pay to the firm. After collection of stubble, the firm would further supply it for the purpose of biofuel.

The agriculture official said they would make their best efforts to encourage the farmers in other villages too to avoid stubble burning.