Farmers preparing for dist-level strike on January 16

Office-bearers and activists of various constituents of Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) and trade unions have launched a programme to spread awareness about causes and consequences of implementation of certain decisions taken by the Union government.

They called upon residents, including farmers, labourers and constituents of organisations of Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) to participate in protests to be held at district administrative offices from 12 to 3 pm on January 16.

Activists led by All India Kisan Sabha leader Baldev Singh Latala alleged that the Union government was bent on implementing anti-people policies and constitutional amendments with intent to “appease their masters in the corporate sector”.

They called upon residents to support the agitation launched by SKM against the Electricity Amendment Act, Seed Bill and Bill to swap MGNREGA with VB-G RAM G.

The activists reiterated SKM’s earlier appeal to office-bearers of panchayats to denounce the orders received from Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Department regarding summoning of gram sabhas to pass resolution in favour of swapping of MGNREGA with VB-G RAM G.