Farmers prospered under AAP: Pappi

Ludhiana, May 15
Aam Aadmi Party’s Lok Sabha candidate from Ludhiana, Ashok Parashar Pappi, held a meeting in the Gill constituency today.
Addressing the meeting Pappi said, “The Aam Aadmi Party has made significant efforts to empower farmers in the state. The government led by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has allocated funds to Gram Panchayats without any bias, thereby facilitating comprehensive development in villages. Sports nurseries are being established in villages to engage the youth in sports activities, steering them away from drugs.”
Since the formation of the Aam Aadmi Party government, farmers’ crops have been smoothly procured from the market without hassle and consequently, farmers no longer need to spend their nights at the market to sell their produce, he added.
Pappi emphasised the AAP government is the first to have set a minimum support price on moong beans, ensuring farmers receive fair compensation. The government has not only prioritised farmers but has also implemented initiatives benefitting various other segments of society, he added.
