Farmers protest 4-kg paddy deduction over moisture content in Ludhiana village

Farmers in Lalton Kalan village near Ludhiana have accused the Punjab Government of deducting 4 kg per quintal from paddy procurement on the grounds of high moisture content, terming the move a major setback for cultivators. They alleged that government agencies were harassing farmers under the pretext of excess moisture when they arrived at mandis to sell their produce.

Kaka Pradhan, president of the farmer union in Lalton Kalan, said the deduction amounted to a direct loss of farmers’ hard-earned income. He alleged that sheller owners were committing a fraud worth crores of rupees through such deductions and demanded an impartial probe into the matter.

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Expressing concern, farmers said they toil for months in the fields and bear the rising costs of seeds, fertilisers, diesel and other agricultural inputs. They argued that imposing heavy deductions because of moisture content was unfair, especially when factors such as rain and strong winds were beyond their control.

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Senior Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader and former minister Jagdish Singh Garcha also questioned the performance of the Punjab Government and alleged that farmers were being harassed during paddy procurement in mandis across the district in the name of high moisture content.

“If deductions are being made contrary to rules, it is not merely a case of administrative negligence but a serious issue concerning farmers’ rights. The government must conduct an impartial inquiry into allegations of fraud worth crores of rupees against sheller owners and bring the truth before the public,” Garcha said.

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He added that farmers’ rights could not be safeguarded through speeches and announcements alone and urged the government to address their concerns on priority.

After visiting various mandis, Garcha demanded transparent procurement, scientific testing of moisture content and proper documentation of every deduction made during the purchase process. He called for a high-level inquiry into the allegations and sought immediate redressal of farmers’ complaints. He also demanded strict legal action against those found guilty of irregularities.

Garcha further said officials of Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), which receives substantial funding from the state government, should play a greater role in educating farmers about improving agricultural productivity and the use of quality seeds and fertilisers.

Another farmer, Subedar Ranjit Singh (retd), urged the government to investigate the allegations against rice sheller owners and address farmers’ grievances without delay.

Deputy Commissioner Himanshu Jain said he had sought a report from the District Food and Supplies Controller and assured that any irregularity would not be tolerated.

“We cannot harass farmers. I will personally look into the matter and take strict action against officials if the allegations are found to be true,” he said.