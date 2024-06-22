Farmers protest at Ladhowal toll plaza brings cheers for commuters

Tribune News Service

Nikhil Bhardwaj

Ludhiana, June 21

Farmers protest at the Ladhowal toll barrier entered sixth day on Friday. Commuters, who were crossing the Punjab’s most expensive toll barrier without paying a penny, expressed relief as they didn’t have to pay hefty charges.

The Tribune talked to several commuters at the Ladhowal toll barrier about the ongoing farmers protest.

Kirpal Singh, a commuter who was heading to Jalandhar, said farmers did the best thing by closing this toll barrier where commuters had to pay hefty charges. He said, “Farmers must be appreciated for extending an undue favour to the people.”

Deepak Kumar, another commuter, said, “The Ladhowal toll plaza has been operational from over a decade and instead of closing it, the government had been extending its contract every year.”

Rakesh Kumar, a commuter heading towards Phillaur, said, “When a person buys a car or any other vehicle, he/she pays road tax. Later, to drive vehicles on roads, people are forced to pay toll tax. The government should either take road tax or toll tax. Why the government is burning holes in commuters’ pockets both ways?”

Another commuter Ranjeet Singh said, “Earlier, farmers used to hold agitation for their own issues, but now they are protesting in the scorching heat for the issues that people face.”

“Farmers are not paying any toll tax as farmer unions cards have been issued to them. Other sections of society have to pay toll tax. I am obviously happy if I am not paying a single penny to the company managing the toll plaza,” said Ramesh Kumar, another commuter.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Farmers Protest