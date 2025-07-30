Farmers' protest: Cavalcade of over 300 vehicles traverses Ludhiana villages against Land Pooling Policy

In a massive show of strength, farmers from several villages across Ludhiana district came together on Tuesday to participate in the statewide tractor march, organised by the Sanyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), against the Punjab government’s controversial land pooling policy.

The epicentre of the protest was Dana Mandi in Jodhan near Ludhiana, where thousands of farmers assembled to register their dissent. Harnek Singh Gujjarwal, a senior office-bearer of the Zamhoori Kisan Sabha, led the tractor rally that commenced at 11 am.

A cavalcade of nearly 300 vehicles — including tractors and Tempos — carrying over 800 farmers and activists — made its way through villages such as Ballowal, Chaminda, Dhaipai, Khandur, Rurka, Pamal, Bhanohar, Hasanpur, Baddowal, Jhande, Lalton Kalan, Lalton Khurd, Kheri, Jhameri, Dolon Khurd, Dolon Kalan and Mansooran.

Another group in the Jodhan region was led by Saudagar Singh Ghudani, district general secretary of BKU (Ekta Ugrahan).

Farmer leader Tarsem Jodhan said protesters had started arriving at designated gathering points —Jodhan grain market, Dakha playground, cattle ground in Jagraon and Koom Kalan ground — early in the morning along with their tractors to participate in the protest.

Jagroop Singh Hassanpur, senior vice president of BKU Dakonda (Dhaner), Ludhiana (Rural), led another rally consisting of nearly 600 activists in around 250 vehicles. Their route covered Dakha, Kailpur, Chak Kalan, Changna, Bhattian Dhahan, Nurpur Bet, Bagga Kalan, Malakpur, Birmi, Basaimi, Fagla, Issewal and Detwal.

In a spirited display, several tractors were fitted with music systems and extra seating to accommodate more protesters. These mobile convoys passed through the villages where the government reportedly plans to acquire land under the pooling policy.

Shiromani Akali Dal (Badal) leader and former chairman of the Block Samiti, Jagraon, Didar Singh Malak, led a separate tractor march from the cattle ground in Jagraon. The rally moved through Sidhwan Kalan, Cheemna, Malak, Main Chowk Jagraon, Sherpur Chowk, new and old grain markets of Jagraon, Kamal Chowk, and concluded at the main bus stand chowk. About 200 protesters participated with nearly 80 tractors in this rally.

Activists of the All India Kisan Sabha also joined the movement with a rally in the Sidhwan area, led by state executive members Baldev Latala and Satnam Singh Waraich. At Koom Kalan, BKU (Lakhowal) leader Harinder Singh Lakhowal spearheaded the protest alongside activists from BKU (Lakhowal), BKU (Rajjewal) and the Zamhoori Kisan Sabha.

Women from various villages extended support to the protesting farmers. They offered refreshments including chabeels, langars and parshad, playing a significant role in bolstering the protest as a community movement.

The protesting farmers vowed to intensify their agitation if the state government does not withdraw the Land Pooling Policy.