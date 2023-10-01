Farmers' protest disrupts railway services for 3rd day

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, September 30

As the farmers’ rail blockade entered its third day on Saturday, it severely disrupted train services in the region. Many commuters were forced to opt for alternative modes of transportation after the Ferozepur Division of the Northern Railway cancelled 145 trains.

The protesting farmers are demanding compensation for damage caused to crops due to rainfall and a legal guarantee for minimum support price (MSP).

Divisional Railway Manager Sanjay Sahu stated: “As many as 376 trains have been cancelled till date due to the railway blockade announced by farmer organisations from September 28 to September 30. It is currently in progress at 13 locations, including Jalandhar Cantt Yard and Ferozpur Cantt Yard.”

The cancelled trains included Sarbat Da Bhala Express (22479) from New Delhi to Lohian Khas, Amritsar InterCity Express (12459) from New Delhi to Amritsar, trains numbered 04503 and 04579 from Ambala Cantt to Ludhiana, New Delhi Vande Bharat Express (22440), Chandigarh Intercity Express (12412) from Amritsar to Chandigarh and Jammu Tawi SF Express (12469) from Kanpur Central to Jammu Tawi.

Meanwhile, visitors continued to approach inquiry counters at the Ludhiana railway station seeking information about the resumption of train services on various routes.

The railway officials said additional ticket counters had been set up at railway stations to facilitate ticket refunds due to cancellations.

They said around 10,788 passengers have received refunds totalling about Rs 52.36 lakh through ticket cancellations at various stations in the Ferozepur Division.

“Efforts are being made to ensure the availability of food and refreshments for passengers at railway stations. Besides, information about train updates is being disseminated through the Public Address System installed at stations,” said an official.

#Ferozepur