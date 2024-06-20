Farmers’ protest enters Day 4, bus operators union joins in cause

Ludhiana, June 19
The farmers’ protest at Ladhowal toll barrier entered its fourth day on Wednesday and they seem to be in no mood to lift the dharna anytime soon.
Dilbag Singh, president, Bharatiya Kisan Mazdoor Union, said farmers had already announced the dharna would be held until their demands are met.
“We are committed to our words, this dharna is not for the issues of farmers but for the welfare of other sections of society who are forced to pay an unreasonably high toll tax here. We want it to be decreased to the bare minimum so that people are not burdened any further,” added Singh.
Today, members of the Small Scale Bus Operators Welfare Association, Punjab, also joined the protest at Ladhowal toll barrier.
Jasbindar Singh Grewal, general secretary of the association, said their union decided to extend support to the farmers protesting at the toll barrier. “If the farmers’ demands are met, it will be a win-win situation for the bus operators as well because bus operators are also paying a hefty fee to cross the toll barrier. It will be a huge relief for us,” added Grewal.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
25 dead, over 60 hospitalised after consuming illicit liquor in Tamil Nadu's Kallakurichi
The officials have expressed concern that the death toll may...
India reports 110 deaths, 40,000 heatstroke cases this summer
The weather office has forecast above normal temperatures fo...
Punjab’s drugs crackdown on ‘point of sale’; know how police are getting peddlers' neck through meticulous data analysis
Conducts massive raids across top 10 drugs hotspots of each ...
Punjab, Delhi get brief respite from heatwave as light rains lash parts of region
Monsoon is expected to hit Delhi-NCR around June 30