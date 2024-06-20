Farmers’ protest enters Day 4, bus operators union joins in cause

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, June 19

The farmers’ protest at Ladhowal toll barrier entered its fourth day on Wednesday and they seem to be in no mood to lift the dharna anytime soon.

Dilbag Singh, president, Bharatiya Kisan Mazdoor Union, said farmers had already announced the dharna would be held until their demands are met.

“We are committed to our words, this dharna is not for the issues of farmers but for the welfare of other sections of society who are forced to pay an unreasonably high toll tax here. We want it to be decreased to the bare minimum so that people are not burdened any further,” added Singh.

Today, members of the Small Scale Bus Operators Welfare Association, Punjab, also joined the protest at Ladhowal toll barrier.

Jasbindar Singh Grewal, general secretary of the association, said their union decided to extend support to the farmers protesting at the toll barrier. “If the farmers’ demands are met, it will be a win-win situation for the bus operators as well because bus operators are also paying a hefty fee to cross the toll barrier. It will be a huge relief for us,” added Grewal.

