Farmers’ protest enters third day

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, June 18

The protest by farmer unions continued for the third day, with commuters being allowed to pass through without paying toll at Ladhowal toll barrier here.

Dilbag Singh Punjab, president, Bharatiya Kisan Mazdoor Union, said a memorandum was submitted to the Ludhiana SDM yesterday, and he assured them that he would take up the farmers’ demands with senior officials of the NHAI.

“We will not lift the dharna till our demand to decrease the toll charges to bare minimum is accepted,” said Singh.

He added this protest is not for the farmers but for the welfare of all, because farmers can pass any toll barrier in the state without paying toll, using union-issued cards. However, the common man has to suffer because because of the ‘unreasonable’ toll fees, he said.

