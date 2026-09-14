Farmers’ protest outside DC office enters Day 15

The indefinite protest launched by the Bhartiya Kisan Union (Ekta Ugrahan) outside the DC Office entered its 15th day on Sunday, with farmers and union leaders intensifying their criticism of the government’s inaction.

Addressing the gathering, district general secretary Sudagar Singh Ghudani and Manjeet Singh accused the administration of deliberately shirking its responsibility and dragging its feet. They said every section of society was now engaged in struggles, ministers were being gheraoed and BJP leaders were facing sit-ins outside their homes.

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The leaders described Punjab as turning into an arena of mass movements, while the government continued to indulge in false propaganda and ignore pressing issues such as the electricity crisis and rampant drug abuse.

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They warned that if the government failed to take immediate steps to resolve the farmers’ demands, address the power shortage and halt land pooling policies that threaten farmers’ holdings, the agitation would escalate into sharper struggles.

The union’s major demands include cancellation of the India-US Free Trade Agreement, withdrawal of the amended land pooling policy, cancellation of police cases against farmers and workers, and compensation for crop losses due to floods.

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The protest on Sunday saw participation from Jasdeep Singh Jassowal, Manjeet Kaur of Ludhiana, Teerath Singh Talwandi, Lovely Majri, Bhupinder Singh and Ajit Singh, among others, reaffirming the collective resolve to continue the fight until their demands are met.