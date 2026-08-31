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Home / Ludhiana / Farmers protest outside Ludhiana DC’s office, give memo

Farmers protest outside Ludhiana DC’s office, give memo

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Tribune News Service
Updated At : 10:01 PM Aug 31, 2026 IST
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Bhartiya Kisan Union (Ekta Ugrahan) members stage a protest outside the DC’s office in Ludhiana on Monday. TRIBUNE PHOTO: HIMANSHU MAHAJAN
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On the call given by the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha, members of Bhartiya Kisan Mazdoor Union today gathered and protested outside the Deputy Commissioner’s office here. They also handed over a memorandum regarding their long-pending demands.

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Meanwhile, the indefinite sit-in dharna launched by the Bharatiya Kisan Union (Ekta Ugrahan) outside the Deputy Commissioner’s office entered its second day today.

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Dilbagh Singh from the Bhartiya Kisan Mazdoor Union said that successive governments had failed to keep the promises made to farmers and workers. “Instead of listening to the problems faced by the cultivators and labourers, the authorities concerned were responding with repression,” he said.

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District general secretary of the Bhartiya Kisan Union (Ekta Ugrahan) Sudagar Singh while talking about the union’s major demands said that these include cancellation of the Indo-US free trade agreement, withdrawal of the amended land pooling policy, aiving of police cases against farmers and workers and compensation for crop losses due to floods.

Farmers further said that they were on a permanent dharna outside the DC office and were not going back until their demands were met.

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