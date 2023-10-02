Farmers' protest: Over 90 booked for disrupting rail traffic for 3 days

Our Correspondent

Mandi Ahmedgarh, October 1

The Railway Protection Force (RPF) has booked at least 90 office-bearers and activists of farmer unions under Section 174 of the Railways Act for allegedly disrupting movement of trains by holding dharna at the railway station here for three days, concluding on Saturday.

Gurmel Singh of Maholi Khurad, Sher Singh Maholi and Jagrup Singh of Sandaur, office-bearers of the Bharti Kisan Union Ekta (Azad), were identified as the prime accused among the over 90 suspects, who according to the FIR registered at the Dhuri railway police post, had been declared ‘wanted’ for allegedly disrupting movement of trains from September 28 to September 30.

According to a report submitted by SI Gurpreet Singh of the RPF to his seniors, a group of over 90 activists of various units of farmer unions had organised a dharna by squatting on railway tracks and platform for three days. Though no memo or report about stranded passengers or goods train had been received, the FIR under Section 174 of the Railways Act was registered on Saturday evening.

Perusal of the report further revealed that none of the suspects was arrested from the spot in view of the law and order situation but the protesters (over 90) had been declared ‘wanted’ in the case.

