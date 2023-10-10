Farmers protest unfair compensation for land

Tribune News Service

Harshraj Singh

Ludhiana, October 9

The Ludhiana-Ropar Greenfield Expressway Sangharsh Committee, Ludhiana along with Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) Dakaunda, BKU Lakhowal and BKU Qadiyan protested at the office of the Project Director of the National Highway Authority (NHAI) in Jainpur village along the Ladhowal-South City bypass road on Monday. They demand higher compensation against land acquired for the expressway project.

Submitting a memorandum of demands to the NHAI officials, farmers alleged that they haven’t been adequately compensated by the relevant department for their land acquired for the Ludhiana-Ropar expressway. Manveer Singh Dhaliwal, member of Sangharsh Committee, explained that while the land for the project was acquired earlier, the compensation offered to the affected farmers was inadequate. He stated, “The farmers are dissatisfied with the compensation offered by the authorities for acquiring land in many villages for the project. When the authorities came to take possession of the land, the affected farmers protested because they were not compensated fairly. The farmers subsequently approached the office of the Divisional Commissioner, Patiala, but their demands remain unaddressed to date. Additionally, some farmers have yet to receive any compensation.”

Harnek Singh Mahima, General Secretary of BKU Dakaunda alleged that anti-Punjab forces are implementing policies to displace the farmers of Punjab in different ways. He termed that the highways being constructed in Punjab are a death warrant for the people of Punjab. He alleged these highways prevent farmers from accessing their lands, and the governments refuse to give them reasonable compensation on acquiring it. Farmers’ land should be taken only with their consent and any attempt to forcefully seize their land will not be tolerated, Harnek added.

