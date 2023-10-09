Farmers rue bad conditions at grain market

Tribune News Service

Manav Mander

Ludhiana, October 8

Paddy has started arriving at grain markets but the road approaching the grain market at Jalandhar bypass is in a deplorable condition. The bumpy ride is giving a tough time to farmers. In addition to this, garbage strewn inside the mandi at various places spreads an unpleasant smell for the farmers and visitors to withstand.

“The approach road and roads inside the mandi have potholes. Paddy has started arriving in the market but the roads are in bad condition,” said Jagtar Singh, one of the farmers.

Garbage dumped on the mandi premises. Himanshu Mahajan

Meanwhile the farmers are also complaining about the lack of cleanliness inside the mandi. “Sweeping is not done regularly and many times garbage is collected at one place and is left lying there for days. Proper sanitation should be followed as people visit here in large numbers everyday,” said farmer Kartar Singh, from village Allowal.

Another farmer added that the premises of the mandi should be kept clean but instead one finds heaps of garbage at various places.